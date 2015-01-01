SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al-Dossary SA, Sousa C, Gonçalves G. Omega (Westport) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/00302228241236227

38415306

Fear of death is an emotional manifestation of the instinct for self-preservation. Any threat to our existence induces an anxiety response. Death anxiety can trigger obsessive-compulsive behaviours, such as an obsessive passion for work. Using a sample of 314 participants (68.2% female), with a mean age of 38.97 years (SD = 10.36), this study sought to observe the predictive effect of death anxiety on work passion, as well as the moderating effect of work-family centrality and connection on the relationship between anxiety and passion. The results revealed that death anxiety negatively affects harmonious passion, and positively affects obsessive passion. Work centrality did not moderate the influence of death anxiety on harmonious and obsessive passion. Nonetheless, work connection moderated the influence of death anxiety on harmonious passion. The negative influence of death anxiety on harmonious passion was greater in a group with high work connection than a group with low connection.


death anxiety; multi-group moderation analysis; structural equation modelling; work connection; work passion; work-family centrality

