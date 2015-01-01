Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Personal recovery refers to a person's pursuit of a full, meaningful life despite the potentially debilitating impact of a mental illness. An evidence base describing personal recovery among people at risk for developing a mental illness is lacking, limiting the potential for mental health services to support personal recovery. To address this gap, the authors synthesized the extant research describing personal recovery among people at risk for developing a mental illness.



METHODS: A systematic search of several literature databases (MEDLINE, Embase, APA PsycInfo, Web of Science Core Collection, and Cochrane Library) was conducted to retrieve qualitative and case studies and first-person accounts. The Joanna Briggs Institute guidelines for systematic reviews were followed. Included studies reported on participants at variable risk for developing a schizophrenia spectrum, bipolar, major depressive, or borderline personality disorder. Articles were retrieved through a librarian-assisted search and through use of additional strategies (e.g., expert consultation). Abstracts were screened by the research team, and themes were developed by using thematic synthesis.



RESULTS: The 36 included articles were synthesized, and six themes were generated: difficulties and challenges; establishing an understanding of, and finding ways to cope with, one's mental health challenges; reestablishing a sense of agency and personhood; receiving support from people and services, as well as restoring relationships; reestablishing hope, meaning, and purpose; and overcoming stigma and destigmatizing mental illness in others.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide a conceptual foundation that can guide future research on personal recovery and clinical interventions that foster it among people at risk for mental illness.

