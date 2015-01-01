Abstract

There are many nonmedical factors influencing a patient's return to work. To optimize care, the practitioner must be aware of the need to go beyond the scope of their own specialty. In particular, they must be able to identify patients with psychological comorbidity and/or chronic pain, in order to direct them as early as possible towards appropriate care. They must also pay particular attention to administrative requests whether these come from the patient themselves or from their insurers. Last but not least, the decompartmentalization of professional practices and the improvement of communication between the stakeholders are essential, although very complex to implement. In the Île-de-France and Centre regions of France, two associations offer support that meets all these best practices.

Language: fr