Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most people with psychotic disorders will never commit an act of violence. However, the risk of violence committed by people with schizophrenia is higher than the general population. Violence risk is also known to be highest during the first episode of psychosis compared to later stages of illness. Despite this, there have been no comprehensive reviews conducted in the past 10 years examining rates of violence during FEP. We aimed to provide an updated review of the rate of violence in people with FEP. STUDY DESIGN: Meta-analytical techniques were used to identify pooled proportions of violence according to severity (less serious, serious, severe) and timing of violence (before presentation, at first presentation, after presentation to services). STUDY RESULTS: Twenty-two studies were included. The pooled prevalence was 13.4% (95% CI [9.0%-19.5%]) for any violence, 16.3% (95% CI [9.1%-27.4%]) for less serious violence, 9.7% (95% CI [5.4%-17.0%]) for serious violence and 2.7% for severe violence, regardless of time point. The pooled prevalence of any violence was 11.6% (95% CI [6.8%-18.9%]) before presentation, 20.8% (95% CI [9.8%-38.7%]) at first presentation and 13.3% (95% CI [7.3%-23.0%]) after presentation to services.



CONCLUSION: Overall, rates of violence appear to be lower in more recent years. However, due to the high between-study heterogeneity related to study design, the findings must be interpreted with consideration of sample characteristics and other contextual factors. The prevalence of violence remained high at all-time points, suggesting that more targeted, holistic, and early interventions are needed for clinical FEP groups.

Language: en