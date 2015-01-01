|
Citation
|
Melzer L, Forkmann T, Teismann T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38411273
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The objective of this systematic review is to describe the scientific evidence for the Suicide Crisis Syndrome (SCS), a presuicidal cognitive and affective state consisting of five symptomatic dimensions: entrapment, affective disturbance, loss of cognitive control, hyperarousal, and social withdrawal. The aim of this article is to summarize the emerging literature on the SCS and to assess the extent to which a uniform syndrome can be assumed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
narrative-crisis model of suicide; risk assessment; suicide; Suicide Crisis Syndrome; suicide risk; suicide trigger state