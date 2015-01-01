|
Citation
Damhuis M, van der Wal R, Frielink H, Nijveldt R, Ten Brinke J, Tan E. World J. Emerg. Surg. 2024; 19(1): e7.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38419090
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Skydiving is the fastest nonmotorized sport; and consequently is not without risk. In the last decades, skydiving has become considerably safer but injuries and fatalities still occur. Incidents are reported to and administered by the Royal Netherlands Aeronautical Association (KNVvL). From 1995 to 2020, 2715 incidents were reported; of which 1503 resulted in injury and 26 in fatality. There is a need for more information available on the particular type, severity, and factors which contribute to skydiving-related injuries worldwide. This study aims to investigate patterns in occurrence rates, examine demographic and skydiving-related factors linked to injuries, and analyze the types and severity of injuries relating to these contributing factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Emergency medicine; Injuries; Parachute; Prehospital emergency care; Skydiving; Trauma