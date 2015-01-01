Abstract

BACKGROUND: Skydiving is the fastest nonmotorized sport; and consequently is not without risk. In the last decades, skydiving has become considerably safer but injuries and fatalities still occur. Incidents are reported to and administered by the Royal Netherlands Aeronautical Association (KNVvL). From 1995 to 2020, 2715 incidents were reported; of which 1503 resulted in injury and 26 in fatality. There is a need for more information available on the particular type, severity, and factors which contribute to skydiving-related injuries worldwide. This study aims to investigate patterns in occurrence rates, examine demographic and skydiving-related factors linked to injuries, and analyze the types and severity of injuries relating to these contributing factors.



METHODS: The Dutch KNVvL database - covering more than 25 years of data - was examined for contributing factors. An analysis of the severity and types of injury resulting from incidents over the last five years were matched with a search of hospital databases.



RESULTS: The rate of injuries pattern increases starting from 2016, with novice jumpers having the highest risk of injury. Most injuries occur during the landing phase. The lower extremities and the spine are most affected, with fractures being the most prevalent type of injury. More than half of the patients were admitted to hospital, with 10% requiring surgery, resulting in months of rehabilitation.



CONCLUSION: This study is the first in the Netherlands, and only the second worldwide to analyze technical incident databases in combination with data from medical information systems. Skydiving accidents of experienced jumpers should be considered as 'high-energy trauma,' therefore treatment should follow standard trauma guidelines. In less experienced skydivers, it is critical to conduct a secondary survey to assess the extremities adequately. Clinicians should also pay attention to friction burns that can arise due to friction between the skin and skydive equipment, a phenomenom that is already known in road traffic accidents.

