Abstract

Autonomous vehicle technology has been advancing over the past decade with many challenges and obstacles. One obstacle to achieving fully autonomous driving is the feasibility of efficiently producing robust high definition (HD) maps of existing road infrastructure in a sustainable manner. HD maps are digital twins of road infrastructure that include 3-D representation of road features critical to a vehicle's ability to navigate a road and maintain a consistent trajectory. This includes lane markings, barriers, and road edges. HD maps are often produced by first surveying roads using remote sensing technology. The collected data are then segmented using computer vision and machine learning algorithms to produce an HD map of the features of concern. One common challenge that is specific to extracting lane marking information is that the markings are occasionally occluded or degraded by high traffic volumes. This results in failure to detect lane markings and the existence of significant gaps in the extracted information. These gaps are manually filled in by quality control staff in a tedious and time-consuming process. To help overcome such challenges, this paper proposes a novel algorithm through which Kalman filtering is combined with Bézier curve fitting to automatically refine lane marking information. The proposed algorithm is tested on multiple roads where mobile lidar data were collected and segmentation was first applied using deep learning technology. The proposed algorithm was then used to refine the lane marking information which helped close all the gaps and recreate missing portions of the extracted lane markings.

Language: en