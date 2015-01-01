Abstract

At unsignalized intersections, drivers typically reject smaller gaps and accept larger gaps in traffic. However, drivers experience a dilemma or confusion over a wide range of gaps, since incorrect decisions by them can lead to crashes. The present study quantifies the drivers' dilemma at high-speed unsignalized intersections. Traffic data on gap size (temporal and spatial), driver's decision (acceptance or rejection), the waiting time of the offending vehicle, the offending and conflicting vehicle types, and the speed of the conflicting vehicle are extracted from recorded video. The decisions by drivers to accept or reject gaps are modeled as a function of the gap size, the waiting time of the offending vehicle, and the speed of the conflicting vehicle using binary logit regression. The results reveal that the probability of rejection decreases as the gap size and waiting time of the subject vehicle increases. On the contrary, as the speed of the conflicting vehicle increases, the probability of rejection increases. The length and location of the dilemma zone were investigated using vehicle type, right-turning movement, and the speed of the conflicting vehicle, and a significant effect was noted. Moreover, the length and location of the dilemma zone are analytically quantified based on drivers' compliance with a driver assistance system (DAS). The length of the dilemma decreases as the proportion of drivers' compliance with the DAS increases. Further, the location of the dilemma zone shifts upstream of the intersection with an increase in drivers' compliance with the DAS.

