SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang S, Abdel-Aty M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(3): 325-334.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981231179475

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Naturalistic driving data are widely used to investigate factors related to road safety. Crashes and near-crashes can be regarded as the critical events on the road. The existing studies typically modeled crash and near-crash events at the trip level. However, individual drivers may have different risk levels, and other factors such as distraction can also play a role. This study uses variables automatically derived from naturalistic driving data. Driver distraction is detected from videos using facial landmarks. Based on the collected variables, a beta regression model is developed to identify the significant variables affecting drivers' risk levels. It is found that the average acceleration rate, number of hard accelerations, driver distraction, and age are significant variables. The findings from this study can be used to identify risky drivers and improve the design of automated vehicles by eliminating human errors and risky driving patterns. Moreover, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) can be promoted to alert drivers to risky driving behaviors. The proposed model is also easy to implement in real driving conditions as most of the variables can be extracted automatically. Relevant agencies can also use the model to identify risky drivers and provide proactive customized education programs.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print