Abstract

Various factors have been proposed to explain gender differences in bicycle use. The aim of the current research was to investigate the relationship between attitudes and perceptions of gender roles and equality and the gender gap in bicycle use across the member states of the European Union. Data from Eurobarometer surveys on bicycle use as well as on attitudes and perceptions of gender roles and equality were aggregated at the country level. Bayesian correlation analyses showed that perceptions of general gender stereotypes, attitudes toward legal measures to ensure parity between men and women in politics, and perception of the gender pay gap were associated with the gender gap in bicycle use. The gender gap in bicycle use was not related to perceptions of gender and stereotypes associated with politics (except for one indicator). Bayesian regression analyses controlling for country-level differences in pro-cycling conditions and economic activity (gross domestic product per capita in purchasing power standards) confirmed the relationships, although the relative adequacy of the alternative hypothesis against the null hypothesis (Bayes factor) did change in some cases. The present findings suggest that the gender gap in bicycle use relates not only to structural gender inequality, but also to attitudes, perceptions, and norms about gender.

Language: en