Abstract

Young ethnic minority women face unique challenges when riding public transport. The present study contributes by providing a narrative-based examination of young ethnic minority women's formation of fear and adaptive behavior when using public transport. Twenty-nine ethnic minority women, under the age of 30, participated in a semi-structured interview in Auckland, New Zealand.



FINDINGS show that adaptive behavior commonly includes pre-planning nighttime trips, relying on their phones to act confident and engage in communication with family en-route, and appearing disinterested to reduce unwanted attention. These measures are expressions of women's agency and their capacity to prevent victimization and manage fear, particularly in places where they feel unsafe, such as empty stations and dark or enclosed environments. Their lived experiences highlight the level of anxiety they experience on a regular basis. Participants discussed how they are acutely aware of their ethnicity (and appearance) when using public transport at all times of the day. They remain near exits and are constantly on high alert. They also discussed how, from an early age, women are educated in a culture of "stranger-danger" which in the long term erodes their confidence to travel independently and safely. These findings show that the current design of public transport systems does not adequately meet the travel needs of certain groups of women. Public transport authorities are encouraged to gain deeper insights into these issues and develop design strategies which promote inclusiveness.

Language: en