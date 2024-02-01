Abstract

Based on Mobility Data Specification (MDS) data supplied by almost all operating sharing e-scooter companies in Munich, Germany, this study investigates how shared e-scooters have been used in the city. This research examines how the aspects such as the frequency, duration, and distance of travel have changed. Indeed, variations over time, differences by weekday, and developments throughout the day are investigated more closely. Furthermore, the study addresses the effect of temperature and precipitation on the frequency of use across the entire period. The analysis of over 8 million trips during 27 months reveals that since shared e-scooters were introduced in Munich, the number of rides using them has gradually risen yearly. Furthermore, the utilization of the services increases noticeably throughout the summer. According to the investigations, the weather and temperature change significantly impact booking rates. The impact of temperature is directly correlated with the volume of rides. In the case of precipitation, it depends more on whether it is raining at the time or not, while the amount of rain plays a subordinate role. The study shows apparent differences in demand between weekdays and weekends or public holidays: During the week, the number of trips rises earlier, and there is a morning peak. Most journeys occur in the afternoon between 4 and 6 pm. The weekday bookings are generally consistent from Monday through Thursday, slightly higher on Fridays and Saturdays, and again decreasing on Sundays. Another study finding is that the typical journey time has stayed constant over time, ranging between seven and eight minutes.

Language: en