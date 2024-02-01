Abstract

The paper investigates the exploitation of the current availability of large amounts of floating car data (FCD) based on individual mobility for characterising car trips for forecasting the potential electric capacity of cars to be used in vehicle-to-grid services. A methodology is proposed which aims to: analyse the current car trips and to infer on the electric ones; characterise the vehicle movements; define the attributes (variables) necessary to develop models for predicting the aggregate capacity supplied by electric vehicles (EVs) to support the needs of the electricity grid. The preliminary results of its implementation in the city of Trani, a town in the Southern Italy, are presented.

Language: en