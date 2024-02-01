Abstract

This study examines the change in drivers' trust levels before and after the exposure to a Level-2 automated vehicle within a driving simulator. The aim is to analyze the evolution in users' trust toward automated vehicles and identify driver and behavioral characteristics that modulate it. The experimental session involved 57 participants (26 F, 31 M, age range 21-29) and was divided into two stages: a manual driving stage to familiarize with the simulator and an automated driving stage. Participants encountered potentially risky situations during the automated phase but were not necessarily required to take control of the vehicle, as the system was programmed to avoid any collision.



OBJECTIVE measurement of trust was analyzed based on whether participants intervened to take control of the vehicle, while subjective perceptions of trust were assessed through a questionnaire administered before and after the simulator trial. The study found that a significant number of participants intervened to take control, indicating a lack of trust in the vehicle's capabilities, with drivers characterized by higher scores in self-reported distracted and risky driving behaviors being less likely to intervene. Subjective perception of trust decreased after the trial, particularly for those who intervened; owners of partially automated vehicles had generally higher trust, and females reduced their trust less than males. This study highlights the dynamic nature of trust in automated driving, emphasizing the need to consider it as a mental model evolving with experience. These findings suggest that relying solely on stated-preference approaches to investigate driver predisposition toward vehicle automation may yield misleading results, underscoring the potential of driving simulator/VR-based methods to assess it.

Language: en