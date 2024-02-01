|
De Cet G, Orsini F, Meneguzzer C, Gastaldi M, Saljoqi M, Rossi R. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 78: 174-181.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)
This study examines the change in drivers' trust levels before and after the exposure to a Level-2 automated vehicle within a driving simulator. The aim is to analyze the evolution in users' trust toward automated vehicles and identify driver and behavioral characteristics that modulate it. The experimental session involved 57 participants (26 F, 31 M, age range 21-29) and was divided into two stages: a manual driving stage to familiarize with the simulator and an automated driving stage. Participants encountered potentially risky situations during the automated phase but were not necessarily required to take control of the vehicle, as the system was programmed to avoid any collision.
autonomous vehicle; driving simulator; takeover, driving behavior, self-driving; trust