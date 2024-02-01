Abstract

Participatory processes are an essential aspect of collaborative planning and decision-making processes, but designing such processes effectively can be quite challenging. This work departs from the assumptions that in sustainable urban mobility planning, the functional urban area needs to be considered, and that citizen engagement is often enacted at the neighborhood level. Under these assumptions, we have examined the experiences of 6 metropolitan cases (Bologna, Nantes, Manchester, Montreal, Christchurch, and Santiago de Chile) and draw insights from their experiences. We conclude this work with some general reflections on the importance of systemic approaches to effectively plan for sustainable transitions in urban mobility.

