Abstract

The geometry of the road network significantly affects drivers' route choice behavior. Among indicators of road network geometry, the lengths of links and connection relations have been widely focused on. On the other hand, indicators related to angles have not received much attention so far. The directional change between neighboring links may affect the route choice behavior among the angular indicators. For example, a route that is similar to a U-turn with a large angle right/left turn is less likely to be desired by drivers. On the other hand, routes that require large detours to reduce the directional change and increase the travel distance are also undesirable. The importance of the angular indicator in route choice behavior can be measured by determining the effect of the directional change on drivers' route choices. This research examines how directional changes at intersections within the road network affect driver route choice behavior. Initially, we develop a discrete choice model that incorporates both directional changes and travel distance as components within the utility function. Subsequently, we estimate the model's parameters using actual route choice data to ascertain the influence of angular indicators on route selection behavior. In the case study, we observe that directional changes significantly affect route choice behavior, with a single left or right turn equivalent to an additional travel distance of approximately 1 kilometer.

