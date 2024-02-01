|
Citation
Eliane HGM, Angelica L. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 78: 377-383.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper identifies the variables related to road accidents, by means of nested Poisson and Negative Binomial models, for two urban zones. In zone 1, mixed-industrial land use predominates, while zone 2 is a larger area than includes zone 1 and has mainly mixed-residential land use. Zone 1 has just four road segments, zone 2 has 39 road segments. The best nested Poisson model was selected for each zone using the Stepwise Algorithm. Given that the road accidents data have over-dispersion, also Negative Binomial models were used.
Language: en
Keywords
freight vehicles; Negative Binomial; nested Poisson; rain; Road accidents; urban zones