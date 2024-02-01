Abstract

The ride quality is considered essential for the acceptance of bicycles as a mode of transportation. The quality of the ride for a cyclist can be affected by several different variables. In addition, the ride quality on a bicycle path or street can vary from person to person. Hence, this research investigates the ride quality along different bicycle paths, considering the perception of cyclists. Thirteen bicycle paths and streets were selected around the city of Hasselt, Belgium, to measure ride quality. The bicycle paths and streets were chosen to represent different conditions. They were selected based on infrastructure types, scenery along the path, bicycle path width, and unevenness. Twenty volunteer cyclists were recruited and asked to complete a questionnaire and rate the selected factors and ride quality after the completion of the ride. A linear mixed model was used to predict bicycle ride quality. The results suggest a significant correlation between the variables and overall ride quality. The infrastructure type was a critical variable (Estimate = 0.342, p < 0.001), showing that higher infrastructure scores were connected with a better ride experience. Cyclists reported that the scenery along bike lanes had the most negligible impact on the quality of their rides. In addition, a comparison of the ride quality across various types of infrastructure was carried out. Asphalt-paved bicycle pathways provide the highest riding quality for bikers.

