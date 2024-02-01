|
Citation
|
Cai Y. Transp. Res. Proc. 2024; 78: 594-601.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The reduced auditory detectability of electric vehicles (EVs) at low speeds has elicited concerns for pedestrian safety. In shared space where traffic regulations and physical separations are absent, the auditory perception of approaching vehicles from behind is a critical factor in preventing pedestrian-vehicle collisions, for both sighted and (blind) visually impaired people. This study explored the effects of the sound pressure level of background noise, vehicle type, vehicle manoeuvre and approaching direction on auditory perception. Vehicle sounds were recorded in a car park under controlled driving behaviour, and the background noise was recorded in a typical shared space. These sounds were then synthesized and reproduced in an anechoic chamber. 9 participants were presented with 48 sound cues. Their auditory perception was assessed by detection rate, direction determination, and detection distance of approaching vehicles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Auditory perception; Detection distance; Electric vehicles; Pedestrian safety; Shared space