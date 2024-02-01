Abstract

To ensure traffic safety for elderly drivers, effective measures that promote the use of advanced safety vehicles (ASVs) are required in Japan's aging society. This study was aimed at clarifying the attitudes of elderly drivers toward the use of ASVs. A survey was conducted targeting elderly drivers (N = 1657). The results classified the respondents into four groups, and the characteristics of each group were analyzed using a chi-square test and residual analysis of the cross-tabulation results of the respondents groups. The results revealed the following: (1) those who were interested in ASVs were more likely to intend to change to a safer vehicle. (2) Those who did not follow traffic rules were more likely to not use ASVs and not intend to change. (3) Those who had discussed car use with anyone were more likely to use ASVs. (4) The influence of the public transportation environment and the experience of minor collisions on ASV usage could not be confirmed. (5) To promote ASV usage, publicity and other measures are required to inspire interest in discussions regarding car usage and the merits of ASVs.

Language: en