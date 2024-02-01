Abstract

Accurate MFD estimation is essential for the efficient management of urban road networks. Loop detectors and probe vehicles collect traffic data required for empirical MFD estimation. Different road network coverages of loop detectors and probe vehicles and penetration rates of probe vehicles affect the accuracy of the MFD estimation. The literature calculated the error in the MFD at different road coverage of loop detectors and penetration rates of probe vehicles. However, the error in MFD at different road coverage of probe vehicle was missing and explained the quality of FCD data as the product of probe vehicle road coverage and the square root of their penetration rate. The linear behavior leads to conflicting results and affects the accuracy of the MFD estimation. In this study, the impact of probe vehicle road coverage was initially determined, and a methodology for improving the quality of speed data was developed. Later, the study analyzed the combined effect of road coverage and penetration rate on the MFD estimation and proposed a performance factor for probe vehicle data. The results showed that the error in the MFD is a negative power function of the probe vehicle road coverage, and the intensity of the error is negatively correlated with the penetration rate. The methodology of enhancing the speed data quality improved the quality significantly, notably at lower penetration rates and road coverages of probe vehicles. Further, the proposed performance factor is consistent with the error of the MFD compared to the former approach.

Language: en