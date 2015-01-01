Abstract

Women encounter a plethora of mobility challenges in developing countries due to infrastructure challenges and conservative societal norms. This study examines the transport challenges for women across all income groups in a developing country. The data was collected from Dhaka, Bangladesh. It was collected in two stages, using three focus groups and a Revealed Preference travel survey with 2000 women. The focus group discussion revealed that women face challenges in mobility based on their income groups. Social norms and taboos impact all income groups. Among all the income groups, low-income female travelers are the most vulnerable. They expressed that they seem to be a burden to the society and are almost invisible. The findings of this study can contribute to the understanding of women's transport mobility issues in a developing country across all income groups. This study directly contributes to Bangladesh's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

