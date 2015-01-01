Abstract

Information and communication technologies (ICTs) play a significant role in transportation systems as they provide the connection between transportation system users, system planners, operators, and managers. Over the last few years, with advancements in ICTs, there has been a rapid change in travel behaviour. However, little is known about how ICTs and other emerging digital technologies are being utilised in transportation-related communication for public, private, and active transportation. To bridge this gap, this study aims to explore academic and grey literature focused on the use of digital technologies in transportation-related communication. The methodological approach employs a systematic literature review, with the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis) protocol, to identify digital technologies that are found promising among scholars and practitioners for research, testing and deployment. The study analysed 158 publications and identified some common themes of how these digital technologies can be implemented to improve access to transportation communication. The study finds that: (a) The main literature focus is how information is gathered and shared with transportation users; (b) Advances in mobile applications afford real-time route updates, easy navigation of complex routes, and personalised journey planning; (c) Some notable knowledge gaps exist in how these technologies are implemented--including, willingness to use and digital literacy to understand them; (d) Many digital technologies are at the trial or development phases, which have potential to improve how transportation information can be made readily accessible to all users.

