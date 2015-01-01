|
Hauslbauer AL, Verse B, Guenther E, Petzoldt T. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 23: e101005.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) can potentially create positive impacts for sustainability and social equity: MaaS could steer user choices away from the private car, and increase access to transport options for all social groups. Though MaaS is not an entirely new concept anymore, in terms of user numbers, it remains a niche phenomenon. We aimed to identify factors that support or hinder MaaS use by focusing on the perspectives of both users and non-users, considering their personal situations, preferences, and needs. Specifically, we investigated under which circumstances MaaS can convince individuals to reduce the use of or discard their private car, using the theory of material possessions which asserts that the motives for (car) ownership are not only of an instrumental nature, but can also be symbolic and affective. We employed a qualitative research approach, focusing on the MaaS case in Berlin, Germany. Data was collected in 12 focus group sessions of 3 to 5 users and non-users, following a semi-structured guideline. The sessions were recorded, transcribed and analyzed using qualitative content analysis.
Language: en
Car ownership; Focus groups; MaaS; Mobility as a Service; Theory of material possession; Urban mobility