Abstract

Human mobility is the basis for shaping individual and social relationships. With the advancement of the digital age and smart cities, the use of mobile phone data and the location of users is considered an important tool for collecting urban data, which, due to its purity, can form the basis for studies on human mobility. The existing problem, the lack of proper identification and understanding of human mobility, is the most important factor in the design of the city. This problem is introduced as the starting point of the problems in the city because the beginning of the problems of urban life is related to the beginning of human mobility, and this is necessary for urban life. Therefore, the identification of the pattern of human mobility as urban exploration and the discovery of intra-urban relations play an important role. This study focuses on how traffic indicators and daily trips based on mobile phone data influence the formation of congested places based on human mobility. This mobility is determined based on the generated and recorded trips. The proposed pattern is based on real-time data.

