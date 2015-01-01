|
Ngeni F, Mwakalonge J, Comert G, Siuhi S, Juliana Chengula T, Ruseruka C. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 23: e101012.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH) has been among the leading cause of non-traffic deaths among kids in the US. According to NHTSA, more than 900 children have died since 1998 because of being left in cars or accessing the cars without notice by adults. As of 2020, 40% of the 50 US states and Washington DC have policies on hot car deaths. This paper aims to answer the following research questions a) what role and statistical significance do socioeconomic and environmental factors play in PVH deaths? b) effectiveness of the policies enacted, and c) public opinions and perceptions on the PVH deaths? The paper utilized data from different sources to examine the influence of socioeconomic and environmental factors on PVH deaths in 3,012 randomly sampled cities.
Heatstroke in kids; Hot car policy; Hot cars deaths; Non-traffic deaths; Traffic safety