Abstract

Golf carts are rising in popularity among older adults, not only for use on the course but also for traveling short distances. Studies focus on the increasing incidence of related injuries, giving limited attention to identifying who uses golf carts as a transportation mode. Using data from a survey of Floridians aged 50 and older conducted between December 2020 and April 2021 (n = 4199), we conducted OLS regression to examine factors predicting the frequency of golf cart use. We examine six sets of predictors: sociodemographics, health, self-perceptions of aging, social relationships, transportation experiences, and built environment. More frequent use is associated with being younger, male, and married or partnered, reporting less loneliness and older age identities, walking and biking more frequently, and interacting more often with friends - but less often with family members. It also is associated with living in an inland rather than coastal county and one with lower golf cart injury rates. Our findings indicate that predictors of more frequent golf cart use differ from those associated with transitioning from driving, suggesting that greater golf cart use is not part of this process. Our results instead allude to the possible role of golf carts in enhancing middle-aged and older adults' friendships and well-being.

Language: en