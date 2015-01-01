Abstract

This study examined the critical but scarcely analyzed topic of integration in neighborhood planning units (NPUs) by analyzing local and global integration across 12 distinct NPU network designs in Abu Dhabi, including two different suburban phases. Utilizing pedestrian route directness (PRD) and Betweenness centrality as analytical tools, this study conducted an analysis covering four specialized tasks, each representing a distinct aspect of a trip ranging from a local to a global scale by using streets only and streets with alley scenarios. The results showed that global directness in NPUs notably outperforms local directness in street-only analyses, challenging longstanding beliefs regarding inherent NPU segregation. Furthermore, the study categorized grid networks as comprising concentrated centrality, whereas fragmented and interlocked networks exhibited dispersed centrality. After incorporating alleys into the analysis, an enhancement of street directness was observed across all networks on the local and global scales. In addition, the alleys exhibited centrality dispersion across all tested networks, along with a slight increase in centrality concentration in the selected segments. This study develops an initiative for improved neighborhood planning by promoting a more comprehensive understanding of global NPU integration.

Language: en