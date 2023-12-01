Abstract

Driver tracking has the potential to improve driving skills and reduce traffic accidents. Nudging drivers toward the widespread utilization of driver tracking holds significant potential for enhancing traffic safety. Nudge approach gained popularity by changing environmental factors through careful design and guiding people to make certain choices under non-mandatory conditions. This research is dedicated to examines the impact of nudge approach on driver's willingness to use driver tracking across different age, marital, and income groups. Survey data were collected from a sample of 1054 respondents throughout Japan in 2020. Together with the PLS-SEM model and multigroup analysis, results reveal that (1) natural consequences, comparison of behavior, shaping knowledge, covert learning, identity nudge approaches could all have positive impact on driver's willingness to use driver tracking; (2) it is significantly effective to deploy shaping knowledge nudge approach for the drivers under 50 years old to encourage them to use driver tracking; (3) natural consequence nudge approach is more suitable for drivers older than 50 years old, while the convert learning nudge approach is more appropriate for drivers younger than 50 years old; (4) natural consequences nudge approach is more effective in influencing the willingness of unmarried respondents to use driver tracking, while the covert learning nudge approach is more effective in influencing the willingness of married respondents; (5) comparison of behavior nudge approach is 2 times more effective at persuading drivers to use driver tracking for the higher income group, while driver's identity nudge approach is 2 times more effective for the lower income group. These findings provide valuable insights for drivers, companies, and governments with a superior nudge approach to enhance driving skills, which is beneficial for improving traffic safety.

Language: en