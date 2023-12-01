Abstract

Introduction

E-scooters are a convenient, relatively inexpensive and fun new mode of transportation with rapidly increased use in cities throughout the world. Despite the popularity of e-scooters, increases in rider injuries and fatalities have become a public health concern.



OBJECTIVE. To characterize the types of safety issues associated with e-scooter use.



METHODS. Scoping review methods focused on any safety issues associated with the use of dockless, stand-up, motorized, electric kick scooters from companies offering short-term rentals or through private ownership, published in English between January 2017 and March 2022. Databases included Academic Search Complete, Business Source Complete, Google Scholar, PsychINFO, PubMed, Scopus, SocINDEX, TRID Database, and Web of Science databases. After abstract screening and full text review, a total of 81 studies were included in the scoping review.



RESULTS. Few e-scooter riders wear helmets except where legally required. Alcohol impairment is a primary contributor to e-scooter injuries. Younger males, underage riding, double riding, speeding and rider distraction were also identified as behavioural contributors to e-scooter injury crashes. Environmental contributors included crash locations (e.g., sidewalks, bike paths, roads) parking issues (e.g., tripping hazard), fixed object collisions (e.g., lampposts, parked cars), road surface and slope (e.g., uneven, curbs, downhills) and insufficient nighttime visibility. E-scooter reliability was affected by brake failures and design limitations (e.g., stability over rough terrain). Injury patterns included mechanism of injury (loss of balance and/or control, fall) and moving object collisions (e.g., vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists). The head, face, upper and lower extremities were the most common anatomical locations injured. Fractures, contusions, concussions, lacerations, and sprains were the most frequent injury types.



DISCUSSION. Policies, regulations and interventions that address helmet requirements, alcohol and drug use, rider skill and knowledge acquisition, restrictive speed limits, education and enforcement are discussed with respect to evidence-based safety guidance for transportation policy and decision makers.



CONCLUSION. Behavioural, environmental and device design safety issues associated with e-scooter use require effective interventions to reduce the frequency and severity of rider injuries.

