Abstract

Overtaking maneuvers - the passing of a vehicle traveling in the same direction through use of an opposing lane - on two-lane, two-way highways have significant implications on safety and highway performance. This research examines the interplay between young drivers' psychological traits and traffic variables to better understand overtaking behavior. A total of 111 licensed drivers between the ages of 18 and 28 (inclusive) successfully completed four unique traffic scenarios presented in random order. In all four scenarios, the lead vehicle was a truck for which the speed and passing gap size varied. A standardized self-report questionnaire captured demographic and psychological factors including impulsiveness, mindfulness, attitude towards driving and depression.



RESULTS revealed that, irrespective of the traffic scenario, the propensity to overtake a lead vehicle is associated with lower attitudes towards rule violations and speeding. In more difficult traffic scenarios, the effects of impulsiveness and mindfulness are more pronounced. Concerning moods, young drivers with higher depressive symptoms are more likely to overtake in the most dangerous scenarios. These findings can enhance driver education campaigns and targeted curricula for young drivers promoting safe driving to lessen the social and economic burdens of high-impact crashes.

Language: en