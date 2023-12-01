|
Sabek B, Srour FJ, El Mendelek M, El Khoury-Malhame M, Khoury J. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 101: 59-77.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Overtaking maneuvers - the passing of a vehicle traveling in the same direction through use of an opposing lane - on two-lane, two-way highways have significant implications on safety and highway performance. This research examines the interplay between young drivers' psychological traits and traffic variables to better understand overtaking behavior. A total of 111 licensed drivers between the ages of 18 and 28 (inclusive) successfully completed four unique traffic scenarios presented in random order. In all four scenarios, the lead vehicle was a truck for which the speed and passing gap size varied. A standardized self-report questionnaire captured demographic and psychological factors including impulsiveness, mindfulness, attitude towards driving and depression.
Driving simulator; Impulsivity; Lead vehicle; Mindfulness; Overtaking maneuvers; Passing gap; Psychological traits; Two-lane highways