Abstract

The aim of this article is to examine the construction of the relationship with rules, their links in individuals throughout their lives and their possible interactions. More precisely, this paper looks at the impact of the health crisis, COVID 19, on compliance with road rules among three categories of road user: car drivers, motorcyclists with a cylinder capacity of no more or more than 125 cm3. A questionnaire was designed and distributed to 4382 car users, motorcyclists with a cylinder ca-pacity of more or no more than 125 cm3. representative of the French population. The results show an effect of both the type of vehicle and the health crisis on the frequency and number of safety rules respected. These results confirm the value of differentiating the road-user population by showing the differences between motorists and motorcyclists, which are not due solely to the mode of travel used. In terms of road safety policy, they show the importance of prevention campaigns targeting different modes of travel, and taking into account the specificities of their users in terms of perception of rules and the factors involved in their observance.

Language: en