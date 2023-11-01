|
Torrao G, Lehtonen E, Innamaa S. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 101: 199-217.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Previous research suggests that there might be a gender gap in the acceptance of automated vehicles (AVs): males are typically found to have a higher intention to use AVs than females, although opposite results have been reported in different countries. The conflicting results have yet to be addressed, and only a few studies have attempted to explain the country-level differences based on quantifiable socio-economic indicators. We investigated the gender gap in the acceptance of AVs (SAE Level 3) using a questionnaire study among 8412 car-drivers in eight European countries as part of the European L3Pilot project. For this study, the gender gap in the acceptance of AVs is defined as the difference in the willingness to use, buy and activate the automated driving function in AVs between men and women.
