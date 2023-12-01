Abstract

The transport sector and especially private cars pose environmental, economic, and social challenges. For this reason, cargo bikes and shared mobility are considered viable alternatives for road transport. In order to understand the potential and barriers of alternative transport modes, it is essential to analyze underlying motives. Moreover, comparing sustainable alternatives (such as public transport) to cars in terms of motives has been established as a research approach (Steg, 2003). Despite increasing interest in cargo bikes and cargo bike sharing, research on this topic is relatively rare. Particularly, there exists a lack of research addressing the impact of cargo bike sharing on car ownership. Against this background, this study quantifies the car ownership reduction effect of cargo bike sharing. In addition, it is investigated how cargo bikes differ from cars with regard to the underlying motives of users which also helps understanding potential barriers. To answer these research questions, this study is based on a large-scale survey with n = 2,590 cargo bike sharing users. The results imply that cargo bike sharing has a notable impact on car ownership. In general, cargo bikes are rated superior in regard to affective, symbolic, and environmental motives as well as on flexibility and price. However, discrepancies to cars do exist in terms of other instrumental aspects (traffic safety, travel speed, comfort, weather-independence). Notably, users who reduced car ownership tend to rate cargo bikes superior compared to car-dependent users. The results imply that cargo bikes can play a marked role in reducing car dependency. Improving infrastructure and cargo bike technology as well as stimulating favorable social norms for cargo bikes have been identified as beneficial conditions that could help to leverage this potential.

Language: en