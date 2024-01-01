Abstract

Anger and aggression on the road has been generally considered as one potential contributor to traffic crashes. However, there is a lack of knowledge regarding road anger among cyclists, mainly whether cyclists would express road anger in an aggressive method. This study aimed to adapt the Cycling Anger Expression Inventory (CAX) to the Chinese context and to explore road anger expression forms among Chinese cyclists. The CAX was translated into Chinese and administered to a sample of 392 active cyclists to investigate its psychometric properties. The scale was then validated using a different sample of 505 active cyclists by examining its relationship with cyclists' trait aggression, trait emotional intelligence (EI), cycling anger, cycling violations and crash involvement. The CAX yielded a three-factor solution with 13 items, revealing three primary anger expression forms: adaptive/constructive response, verbal aggression and personal physical aggression. Among the three forms, cyclists primarily dealt with road anger adaptively or constructively, while the frequencies of aggressive expression were relatively low. Male cyclists were more likely to express cycling anger aggressively than females. More adaptive/constructive responses and less aggression were significantly related to a lower level of trait aggression, stronger trait EI, lower cycling anger proneness, and fewer cycling violations. Cyclists' expressions of road anger did not show significant relationships with age, weekly cycling distance or crash involvement. The Chinese version of the CAX demonstrated satisfactory construct validity and internal consistency reliability. Chinese cyclists' anger expression pattern was similar to that of Danish and Australian cyclists in the existing literature. The CAX could be used as a valid tool for assessing cycling anger expression and would facilitate the development of effective measures targeting cycling aggression to promote cycling safety in China.

Language: en