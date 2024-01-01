Abstract

Previous simulator and real-world studies with SAE Level 2 automated vehicles (AVs) have shown that, when compared to manual driving, drivers are more inattentive to the driving environment when automation is engaged, as reflected by fewer glances towards the forward roadway and side/rear view mirrors, and more focus on non-driving related tasks (NDRTs). Manual driving studies also suggest that drivers are more likely to engage in NDRTs during slow-moving or stationary traffic conditions. The aim of the current study was to understand whether NDRT engagement and visual attention patterns are impacted by the driving environment while drivers experienced a ride in a real-world SAE Level 3 AV. Forty-six video clips, from 32 drivers interacting with NDRTs during L3 motorway driving were analysed for this study. Due to the absence of externally facing cameras, the mean and standard deviation (SD) of driving speed were used as a proxy for assessing the surrounding traffic volume. The number of glances, and mean glance duration away from NDRTs per minute, were used as proxy measures for NDRT engagement. A generalised linear mixed model (GLMM) was used to investigate the effect of surrounding traffic on NDRT engagement.



RESULTS showed that the number and mean duration of glances away from the NDRT increased significantly when the SD of speed was high. The mean speed had a significant effect on the mean glance duration, with longer glances away from NDRTs when mean speed was low, compared to that in high speed. There was a significant effect of age on NDRT engagement, with older drivers less likely to engage in another task, while female drivers were more engaged in NDRTs than males. Overall, the results indicate that drivers' propensity to engage in NDRTs is impacted by the AV's speed, which is influenced by the volume of surrounding traffic. These results are useful for understanding the implications of surrounding traffic on drivers' self-regulated engagement in NDRTs in the real world during SAE Level 3 driving.

