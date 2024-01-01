SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Qin Y, Yang N, Cherry CR, Li X, Zhao S, Wang Y. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 101: 423-436.

10.1016/j.trf.2024.01.011

The purpose of this study is to analyze the effect of emotional advertising on driver behavior and to investigate whether emotional advertising changes drivers' external attention and braking responsiveness in risky driving situations. We assessed the cheerfulness and evocativeness of 12 advertising images through a Likert scale, classifying the billboards into negative, neutral, and positive categories. In a driving simulator study with 30 participants, advertisements of different emotional types were placed in front of straightaways and intersections and risk scenarios were set up, with a total of 12 risk scenarios being presented. Analysis of driver distraction by gaze duration and probability of smooth distribution of gaze. Analysis of the effect of emotional advertising on driver braking responsiveness through reaction time and speed change rate. The results showed that drivers allocated 13% more attention to emotional advertising than to neutral advertising. Negative emotional advertising is more likely to affect drivers emotionally, distract drivers, and increase their braking reaction time and speed change rate in risky situations. This study provides some guidance for better design of road advertising to improve driving safety.


Driving attention; Driving Simulator; Emotional advertising; Risk scenario; Traffic safety

