Abstract

OBJECTIVEs

Licensing policies for driving play a vital role in promoting road safety and decreasing road traffic injuries. Although there have been notable improvements in driving licensing policies in recent years, some policies in Iran are still contentious and controversial. This research aims to examine these controversial driving licensing policies in Iran by using the perspectives of Iranian experts and reviewing relevant documents.

Methods

A variety of research methods were used to conduct the study, including focus group discussions (FGDs) and a review of relevant documents. Participants were selected through purposive sampling, using a diverse and comprehensive approach. To collect documents for review, national websites such as the Iranian Parliament, Traffic Police and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development were thoroughly searched, while some documents were collected in person. The data was analysed using a thematic approach.

Results

Over the past decades, certain policy issues have continued to pose significant challenges and controversies. These policies within the Iranian driving system have been divided into three main categories including leadership and responsiveness, driver qualifications and vehicle characteristics, and health assessment procedures and standards.

Conclusion

The development and implementation of evidence-based policies necessitates the thorough examination and analysis of contentious and complicated policies related to driving licensing, and ultimately contributes to an improved driving experience in Iran. It is advisable to undertake coherent and systematic initiatives, enhance transparency and accountability within the licensing policy framework, and involve policy stakeholders and diverse interest groups, while taking into account the structural, cultural and societal influences on any policy intervention in driving licensing.

