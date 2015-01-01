Abstract

The Safe System Approach (SSA) has emerged as a comprehensive framework for enhancing traffic safety through system-wide interventions. This systematic review, conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, analyzes 82 relevant studies categorized based on the SSA pillars: safe road users, safe vehicles, safe speeds, safe roads, and post-crash care. The review provides insights into SSA's effectiveness in reducing road traffic fatalities and injuries, exploring implementation challenges and opportunities, including policy initiatives, institutional frameworks, and stakeholder collaborations. The findings highlight the potential for SSA to create a more forgiving and resilient transportation system, offering valuable guidance for policy decisions, future research, and interventions aimed at promoting safer road environments. SSA's comprehensive strategy for Safe Road Users encompasses considerations of road system design, behavior modification, and tailored measures for vulnerable users, showcasing its versatility in addressing diverse challenges. In the realm of Safe Vehicles, SSA actively involves manufacturers in a cycle of continuous improvement, rigorous testing, and collaborative efforts to establish new safety regulations. The emphasis on managing Safe Speeds, aligning with human parameters, and involving communities reflects SSA's adaptable nature and provides insights for establishing context-specific speed limits. SSA contributes significantly to Safe Roads through its implementation of innovative countermeasures, forgiving road designs, and the integration of emerging disciplines, resulting in a notable reduction in fatalities and injuries. In the domain of Post-Crash Care, SSA's integrated perspective fosters collaboration among emergency services, medical professionals, and the justice system. It addresses challenges through standardized approaches and information sharing, ensuring a comprehensive and unified approach to road safety. This review contributes to the ongoing efforts to prioritize safety and transform the transportation landscape on a global scale.

