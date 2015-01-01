Abstract

Risk matrix, a tool for visualizing risk assessment results, is essential to facilitate the risk communication and risk management in risk-based decision-making processes related to new and unexplored socio-technical systems. The use of an appropriate risk matrix is discussed in the literature, but it is overlooked for emerging technologies such as Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS). In this study, a comprehensive framework for developing a risk matrix based on fuzzy Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) is proposed. In this framework, a linear function is defined where the risk index is treated as a response variable, while the probability and consequence indices are explanatory variables, with weights of these two indices representing their importance on given risk level. This significance is assessed by experts and quantified using AHP in interval type 2 fuzzy environment. A continuous risk diagram is then created and converted into a risk matrix that can be improved. To verify the feasibility of the proposed framework, a risk matrix is designed in the context of MASS grounding. The results show that the proposed approach is feasible. Our discussion results can provide new insights for the design of risk matrices and promote the management of MASS navigational risks.

Language: en