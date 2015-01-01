Abstract

Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) have witnessed an extraordinary surge in popularity, emerging as a favored mode of urban transportation. This has sparked significant safety concerns, paralleled by a stark increase in PMD-involved crashes. Research indicates that PMD user behavior, especially in urban areas, is crucial in these crashes, underscoring the need for an extensive investigation into key factors, particularly those causing fatal/severe outcomes. Remarkably, there exists a noticeable gap in the research concerning the analysis of determinants behind fatal/severe PMD crashes, specifically in PMD rider-at-fault collisions. This study addresses this gap by identifying uniform groups of PMD rider-at-fault crashes and investigating cluster-specific key factor associations and determinants of fatal/severe crash outcomes using Seoul's PMD rider-at-fault crash data from 2017 to 2021. A comprehensive two-step framework, integrating Cluster Correspondence Analysis (CCA) and Association Rules Mining (ARM) techniques is employed to segment PMD rider-at-fault crash data into homogeneous groups, revealing unique risk factor patterns within each cluster and further exploring the combination of factors associated with fatal/severe PMD rider-at-fault crash outcomes. CCA revealed three distinct groups: PMD-vehicle, PMD-pedestrian, and single-PMD crashes. From the ARM, it was found that fatal/severe crashes were linked to dry road conditions, male PMD users, and weekdays, irrespective of the cluster. Whereas speeding violations and side collisions were associated with fatal/severe PMD-vehicle rider-at-fault crashes, traffic control violations were related to fatal/severe PMD-pedestrian rider-at-fault crashes at pedestrian crossings. Unsafe riding practices predominantly caused single-PMD crashes during daytime hours. From the findings, engineering improvements, awareness campaigns, education, and law enforcement actions are recommended. The new insights gleaned from this research provide a foundation for informed decision-making and the implementation of policies designed to enhance PMD safety.

