Abstract

The study was cross-sectional research that surveyed 410 nurses and midwives from March 2020 to March 2021 in Turkey. The aim of this study was to evaluate the knowledge and attitudes of nurses and midwives towards recognizing violence against women. The "Scale for Nurses' and Midwives' Recognition of the Symptoms of Violence against Women" were used. The average total scale score was 20.3 ± 3.2. The score of participants who are receiving postgraduate education, working in the field of gynaecology and obstetrics, and considering intervention as a professional responsibility when encountering a woman who has experienced violence was found to be significantly higher than the other groups (p<.05). It is important for midwives and nurses to be aware of signs of violence to identify violence against women. Providing education to midwives and nurses regarding signs of violence against women will contribute to the recognition, prevention, and awareness of violence.

