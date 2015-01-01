Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Occupational therapy practitioners' knowledge of and advocacy for clients with visual symptoms postconcussion can have a considerable impact on recovery.



OBJECTIVE: To compare the frequency of vision symptoms and occupational performance deficits in a sample of participants with and without concussion.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Sports medicine clinic. PARTICIPANTS: Adolescents and adults with concussion (n = 20) and musculoskeletal injuries (n = 19). OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Measures included monocular amplitude of accommodation, near point of convergence, Binocular Vision Assessment (BVA) computerized screening for phoria, BVA computerized screening for fusional vergence, the Developmental Eye Movement Test, the Canadian Occupational Performance Measure, and the Convergence Insufficiency Symptom Survey-Concussion Version (CISS-CON).



RESULTS: We found significant differences between participants with and without concussion using the CISS-CON (p =.001), positive fusional vergence (p =.02), and near point of convergence (p =.02). Participants with concussion scoring above cutoffs on multiple measures reported poorer performance (p =.005) and satisfaction (p =.004) with valued occupations.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Concussion has a detrimental effect on vision and occupation, and occupational therapy practitioners are well-positioned to assess and address issues arising from this relationship. Plain-Language Summary: Vision symptoms commonly experienced after a concussion are associated with reduced occupational performance and satisfaction and can have a considerable impact on recovery. Occupational therapy assessment for clients with concussion should include screening for vision difficulties.

Language: en