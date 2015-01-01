Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the prevalence of partner violence and depression in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) mothers. STUDY DESIGN: This was a descriptive study. Mothers were screened in a safe room away from their partner with the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) and the Abuse Assessment Screen Tool (AAS) within 2 days of the newborn's admission. The EPDS was administered again 2 weeks later and then at discharge.



RESULTS: Nearly 20% of mothers reported on the AAS that they had experienced physical abuse since pregnancy. Abuse significantly predicted baseline depression 48 hours after delivery. A significant relationship emerged between depression and past year partner violence, with 100% experiencing abuse in the past year after pregnancy. Regular hospital intake questions underreported NICU mothers' partner violence experience and feelings of depression.



CONCLUSION: There was a marked difference between what mothers reported in their health history at admission versus evidence-based surveys in a private setting. These results challenge assumptions that accurate screening happens at hospital admission. It is imperative to use evidence-based scales after delivery to improve outcomes. KEY POINTS: · Intake questions undermeasure partner violence and depression.. · Clinical depression emerges by 2 weeks postdelivery.. · Screening is optimal postdelivery, rather than at admission..

