Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The use of exclusion criteria in clinical trials can cause research participants to differ markedly from clinical populations, which negatively impacts generalizability of results. This study identifies and quantifies common and recurring exclusion criteria in clinical trials studying suicide risk reduction, and estimates their impact on eligibility among a clinical sample of adults in an emergency department with high suicide risk.



METHOD: Recent trials were identified by searching PubMed (terms suicide, efficacy, effectiveness, limited to clinical trials in prior 5 years). Common exclusion criteria were identified using Qualitative Content Analysis. A retrospective chart review examined a one-month sample of all adults receiving psychiatric evaluation in a large urban academic emergency department.



RESULTS: The search yielded 27 unique clinical trials studying suicide risk reduction as a primary or secondary outcome. After research fundamentals (e.g. informed consent, language fluency), the most common exclusion criteria involved psychosis (77.8%), cognitive problems (66.7%), and substance use (63.0%). In the clinical sample of adults with high suicide risk (N = 232), psychosis exclusions would exclude 53.0% of patients and substance use exclusions would exclude 67.2% of patients. Overall, 5.6% of emergency psychiatry patients would be eligible for clinical trials that use common exclusion criteria.



CONCLUSIONS: Recent clinical trials studying suicide risk reduction have low generalizability to emergency psychiatry patients with high suicide risk. Trials enrolling persons with psychosis and substance use in particular are needed to improve generalizability to this clinical population.

