Abstract

There is still much uncertainty surrounding the approach to diagnosing and managing a sport-related concussion (SRC). Neurobiological recovery may extend beyond clinical recovery following SRC, highlighting the need for objective physiological parameters to guide diagnosis and management. With an increased understanding of the connection between the heart and the brain, the utility of assessing cardiovascular functioning following SRC has gained attention. As such, this review focuses on the assessment of cardiovascular parameters in the context of SRC. Although conflicting results have been reported, decreased heart rate variability, blood pressure variability, and systolic (ejection) time, in addition to increased spontaneous baroreflex sensitivity and magnitude of atrial contraction have been shown in acute SRC. We propose that these findings result from the neurometabolic cascade triggered by a concussion and represent alterations in myocardial calcium handling, autonomic dysfunction, and an exaggerated compensatory response that attempts to maintain homeostasis following a SRC. Assessment of the cardiovascular system has the potential to assist in diagnosing and managing SRC, contributing to a more comprehensive and multimodal assessment strategy.

