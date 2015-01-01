Abstract

TBI is a leading cause of death and disability in young people and older adults worldwide. There is no gold standard treatment for TBI besides surgical interventions and symptomatic relief. Post-injury infections, such as lower respiratory tract and surgical site infections or meningitis are frequent complications following TBI. Whether the use of preventive and/or symptomatic antibiotic therapy improves patient mortality and outcome is an ongoing matter of debate. In contrast, results from animal models of TBI suggest translational perspectives and support the hypothesis that antibiotics, independent of their anti-microbial activity, alleviate secondary injury and improve neurological outcomes. These beneficial effects were largely attributed to the inhibition of neuroinflammation and neuronal cell death. In this review, we briefly outline current treatment options, including antibiotic therapy, for patients with TBI. We then summarize the therapeutic effects of the most commonly tested antibiotics in TBI animal models, highlight studies identifying molecular targets of antibiotics, and discuss similarities and differences in their mechanistic modes of action.

Language: en