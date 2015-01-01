|
Leijerzapf DR, van der Pijl MSG, Hollander MH, Kingma E, De Jonge A, Verhoeven CJM. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2024; 24(1): e170.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38424515
BACKGROUND: Experiencing upsetting disrespect and abuse (D&A) during labour and birth negatively affects women's birth experiences. Knowing in what circumstances of birth women experience upsetting situations of D&A can create general awareness and help healthcare providers judge the need for extra attention in their care to help reduce these experiences. However, little is known about how different birth characteristics relate to the experience of D&A. Previous studies showed differences in birth experiences and experienced D&A between primiparous and multiparous women. This study explores, stratified for parity, (1) how often D&A are experienced in the Netherlands and are considered upsetting, and (2) which birth characteristics are associated with these upsetting experiences of D&A.
Birth experience; Communication; Disrespect and abuse; Informed consent; Mistreatment; Obstetric violence; Patient-provider interaction; Respectful maternity care; Support